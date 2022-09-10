Greenline Partners LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CSGP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.42. 3,404,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,758. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.