Greenline Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.9 %

KKR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,775. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

