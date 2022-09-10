Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00.

GEF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Greif Stock Up 1.6 %

Greif stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

