Grimm 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 80.8% against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $13,885.55 and $16.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Buying and Selling Grimm
