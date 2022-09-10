Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCAAF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

