Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,477,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,090,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHSI. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) by 795.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

