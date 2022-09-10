Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,477,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,090,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHSI. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.