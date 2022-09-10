Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.85

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.85 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 222.57 ($2.69). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.78), with a volume of 1,139,788 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.10. The company has a market capitalization of £508.18 million and a PE ratio of 373.02.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Cuts Dividend
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.
