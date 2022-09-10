H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $71.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUL opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $993.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

