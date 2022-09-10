Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 217,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

