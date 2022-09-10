Hamster Market Capitalization Tops $5.37 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $5.37 million and $139,093.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster (HAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2021. Hamster’s official website is coinhamster.io. Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Token is a de-centralized meme token which was created on BSC Network.”

