Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 6,890,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $282,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

