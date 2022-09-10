Harding Loevner LP Acquires 14,772 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

