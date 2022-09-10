Harding Loevner LP Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.76% of Rockwell Automation worth $180,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 234,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,619,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded up $10.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

