Harding Loevner LP Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,192,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,379 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 2.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $462,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.92. The company had a trading volume of 758,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,539. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

