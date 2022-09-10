Harding Loevner LP Has $28.72 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908,318 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $188,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 543,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. 2,782,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,807. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

