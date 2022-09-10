Harding Loevner LP Sells 149,525 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harding Loevner LP cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,525 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $136,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,758. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

