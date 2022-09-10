Harding Loevner LP Sells 4,793 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.07% of Linde worth $117,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 477,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Linde by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,557. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

