Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 128,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
