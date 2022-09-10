Head-To-Head Comparison: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elastic and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 4 11 0 2.73 Vertex 2 2 3 0 2.14

Valuation & Earnings

Elastic currently has a consensus price target of $123.85, indicating a potential upside of 37.55%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Vertex.

This table compares Elastic and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $862.37 million 9.92 -$203.85 million ($2.56) -35.17 Vertex $425.55 million 5.29 -$1.48 million ($0.07) -215.68

Vertex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -25.99% -48.44% -12.93% Vertex -2.28% 12.50% 4.20%

Summary

Elastic beats Vertex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, and synthetic monitoring. The company's platform solutions provide new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

