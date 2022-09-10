Head-To-Head Contrast: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) versus Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% Afya 15.67% 10.99% 5.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 3.45 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -17.76 Afya $318.68 million 4.05 $41.38 million $0.70 20.04

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nerdy and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Afya 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 93.16%. Afya has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Afya beats Nerdy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 46 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 30 undergrad operating units and five approved units; and a network of 2,731 medical school seats that consisted of 2,481 operating seats and 278 approved seats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

