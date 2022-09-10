Head-To-Head Contrast: Permian Resources (PR) vs. Its Peers

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Permian Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.76, indicating that their average stock price is 1,376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 6.20 Permian Resources Competitors $9.45 billion $706.39 million 16.72

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Permian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.88% 21.56% 10.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Permian Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources Competitors 1600 9212 14607 401 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.18%. Given Permian Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Permian Resources rivals beat Permian Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

