Head-To-Head Contrast: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC and TROOPS are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A -39.61% -21.12% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.98 -$137.12 million N/A N/A TROOPS $3.68 million 51.90 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than TROOPS.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

