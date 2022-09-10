HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Cut by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,212 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

