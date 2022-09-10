Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,834 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 3.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $51,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. 3,289,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

