H&H International Investment LLC Has $27.56 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.3% of H&H International Investment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

