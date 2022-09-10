Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622,470 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions accounts for about 5.3% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 2.61% of Hillman Solutions worth $60,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

HLMN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.