Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 1,595,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,822. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.