Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.69 million-$203.19 million.
Himax Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 1,595,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,822. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
