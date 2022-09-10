Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

