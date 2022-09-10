HollyGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,803.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $869,906.59 and $16,803.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold (CRYPTO:HGOLD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,487,106 coins. HollyGold’s official website is www.holly.gold. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

