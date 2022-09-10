Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 7,637 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
