Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,706 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

