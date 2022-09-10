Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.07 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

