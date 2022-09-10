Horizon Investments LLC Buys 2,398,782 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $249,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

