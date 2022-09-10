Horizon Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

