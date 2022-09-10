Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,950 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 738,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

