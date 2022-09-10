Horizon Investments LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $292.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.69 and a 200-day moving average of $261.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $294.53.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

