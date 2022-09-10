Horizon Investments LLC Sells 35,394 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

