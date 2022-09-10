Horizon Investments LLC Sells 6,804 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

