Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.0193

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $997,517.72 and $41,154.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

