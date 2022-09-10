Horizon Protocol Price Down 9% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $42,041.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002050 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

HZN is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.