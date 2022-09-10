Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,037 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,265. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

