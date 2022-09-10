Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $655,870.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,248.36 or 1.00028847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036684 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross (CRYPTO:HOTCROSS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.