HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,245 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 8,967,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,012. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

