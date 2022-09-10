HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 33.9% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HP by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,870,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $94,775,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $4,143,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 5,686.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.