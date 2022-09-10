H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRUFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

See Also

