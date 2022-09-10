Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

