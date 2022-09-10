Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 5.7% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Churchill Downs worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.83. 185,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.