HUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $442,460.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $160.35 million and $442,460.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.
About HUSD
HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.