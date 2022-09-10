Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Icade Price Performance

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Icade has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $79.30.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

