ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.45.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $226.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.39 and its 200-day moving average is $225.63. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $196.34 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ICON Public by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

